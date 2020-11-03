American shoots himself after violent spree in Pattaya

Police broke through the door of a room at a condominium in Pattaya in the small hours of Tuesday and found a US citizen lying dead from a gunshot wound inside. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A 25-year-old American man shot himself dead with a stolen gun in a condominium in Pattaya, Bang Lamung district, on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to witnesses, the man stole a 9mm Glock pistol from an outdoor shooting range in tambon Huay Yai, Bang Lamung district, police said.

He left on a motorcycle, heading for Pattaya.

On the way, he allegedly fired some shots, but hurt nobody.

About 12.30am on Tuesday, in front of The Trust Residence Central Pattaya, a condominium in tambon Nong Prue, the man allegedly had an argument with Pichakorn Thapana, 18, a local resident, and hit him on the head.

Mr Pichakorn told police this happened after he parked his motorcycle in front of the condominium and was waiting for his older sister. The sister saw what happened and threw her hat at the American.

The man allegedly produced a knife in a threatening manner and walked away, then returned with a gun and fired one shot into the sky. He then shouted angrily near a security guard kiosk, causing a further disturbance.

Mr Pichakorn informed Pattaya police.

On reaching the scene, police surrounded the area and told the man to lay down his weapon. According to police, the man fired a few shots in reply.

One of the shots hit Tiwakorn Krismanee, 31, an assisant to a TV Channel 3 reporter in Pattaya, in a heel. He was given first-aid at the scene and then taken to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

The man then went into the condominium. Police continued to surround the premises, pressuring him to surrender.

About 3am, a police team went up to the man's room, number 266 on the 4th floor of Building B. A close friend of the man accompanied them and tried to talk to him, and called him on the phone, which was not answered.

The police decided to break into the room and found the man lying dead on a bed with a gunshot wound to the head. He was believed to have been dead about two hours. Police believed he had killed himself.

A United States passport found in the room identified the man. He was 25 years old. Police also found a knife and a Glock pistol with one bullet left in the magazine.

Forensic police were examining the room. The body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.

The US embassy was asked to inform the man's relatives.