Army using dogs in border drug suppression
Thailand
General

Army using dogs in border drug suppression

published : 3 Nov 2020 at 11:36

writer: Phanumet Tanraksa

A handler with his army sniffer dog during a break from searching for drugs at a checkpoint in Wieng Haeng district of Chiang Mai. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
CHIANG MAI: The Pha Muang Force of the 3rd Army Region has assigned 23 drugs-sniffing dogs to checkpoints in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces, Maj Gen Narit Thawornwong said.

The Pha Muang Force commander said the dogs were from a military centre that trains about 180 canines a year for various purposes, including detecting drugs.

They were then assigned to units in the army, navy, air force and border patrol police.  

Twenty-three of them had recently been assigned to operations bases in the North - 10 in Chiang Mai and 13 in Chiang Rai. They were Labrador retrievers.

Maj Gen Narit said the Pha Muang Force had been assigned by the Army Operations Centre to set up bases along the border to conduct patols and set up ambushes and checkpoints to prevent drug smuggling, and secure communication routes.

The dogs had proved effective in drug suppression operations, he added.

