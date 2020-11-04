Section
Court acquits suspects in house party drugging
Thailand
General

Court acquits suspects in house party drugging

published : 4 Nov 2020 at 04:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Criminal Court dismissed charges against seven people who allegedly drugged a model at the same party attended by Thitima "Lunlabelle" Noraphanpiphat before she was found dead at a Bangkok condominium lobby last year.

The charges against the suspects -- namely Chaiyaphon Phanna, 29, Phikunthong Bunpha, 24, Nathi Sathiphongsathaphon, 33, Kritsada Lohitdi, 27, Phatthanan Raksakun, 26, Koset Ritnithiroek, 35, and Krittiya Ritmangkon, 24 -- stemmed from a report by a model who goes by the stage name "Nong Dear".

Nong Dear claimed Ms Krittiya, her agent, had sent her to entertain guests at a party in a house in Nonthaburi on Sept 16 last year.

The party was also attended by fellow model Thitima, who was found dead the next morning after being escorted by male model Rachadech "Nam Oun" Wongthabutr from the party to his condominium.

Nong Dear told police she suspected she was drugged at the party, as she woke up the next morning with no clothes on with little recollection of the party.

The six suspects were charged with colluding to sexually assault Nong Dear. Ms Krittiya, meanwhile, was charged with arranging for someone to be assaulted.

After reviewing the case, the court acquitted all suspects, citing insufficient evidence.

Emerging from the courtroom, Mr Nathi thanked the court, saying he had been fighting for justice for more than a year.

