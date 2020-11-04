Isan braces for impact of storm Goni

An aerial photo on Tuesday shows houses buried by boulders and lahar washed from the slopes of nearby Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan town, Albay province, south of Manila, after super Typhoon Goni made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Parts of the northeastern region bordering Laos and Cambodia could feel the influence of storm Goni after it makes landfall in Vietnam on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast moderate rain and gusty winds in the eastern part of Isan on Thursday.

Goni was a super typhoon when it slammed into the Philippines on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless. It has weakened to be a tropical depression as it moves onto mainland Southeast Asia.

Vietnam has closed all public beaches and evacuated people from areas expected to be targeted by the storm VN Express reported, citing the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The Northeast of Thailand has been battered by downpours that severely flooded many areas, with Nakhon Ratchasima one of the hardest hit provinces.

Heavy rain since last month caused flooding in 35 provinces, killing nine people, according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.