Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singer 'Pookie', husband sentenced to 38 years on drug charges
Thailand
General

Singer 'Pookie', husband sentenced to 38 years on drug charges

published : 4 Nov 2020 at 14:31

writer: Online Reporters

Singer Prissana
Singer Prissana "Pookie" Praisaeng makes a wai on Wednesday as she enters the Criminal Court to hear judgement on charges of drug dealing and money laundering. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced former pop singer Prissana Praisaeng and her husband to prison for 38 years and nine months on charges of drug dealing and money laundering.

Prissana, widely known by her nickname "Pookie", 41, and her husband, Cholavit Keetatraku, 50, were also fined a total of 3.6 million baht.

The court sentenced the pair to life iimprisonment, and then commuted the sentences because they confessed. 

A third defendant, Taiwanese national Hung Cheng Yi, 29, was given 25 years in jail and fined 2.5 million baht.

The three were charged with possessing and selling illicit drugs, and laundering money.

"Pookie", who rose to fame in Thailand with the song Sha-La-La-La-La about 20 years ago, and her husband were arrested on June 17 last year at their house in Bang Khen district.

The couple was accused of working with the Taiwanese defendant to ship the drugs to Taiwan.

Hung Cheng Yi was arrested first at a hotel in Lat Krabang district with 5.17 kilogrammes of ketamine. The Taiwanese man fingered the couple as his suppliers.

Police raided their house and found four grammes of ketamine, 98.3 grammes of crystal meth, eight methamphetamine pills, 10 ecstasy pills and 40gm of marijuana, along with chemicals and equipment believed used to produce drugs in their house.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Trump falsely claims victory with election too close to call

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump declared early Wednesday he had won re-election against Joe Biden and said he would ask the Supreme Court to intervene, even as several battleground states continue to count votes.

14:52
World

For Florida Latinos, Trump's tough talk against socialism rang true

MIAMI: President Donald Trump's big win in Florida owes much to his strident denunciation of leftist governments in Latin America, which resonated loud and clear with conservative Hispanics in the southeastern state.

14:45
World

Philippines greenlights oil drills in disputed sea without China

The Philippines said oil exploration in the disputed South China Sea can proceed without China, in what could be a further sign of the Southeast Asian nation’s tougher stance against Beijing.

14:43