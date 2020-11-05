Gold thief drops ID card

A man asks the price of two gold necklaces before grabbing them and fleeing from a gold shop inside a Tesco Lotus store in Bangkok's Suan Luang district on Thursday morning. (Capture from CCTV)

Police had no trouble finding a thief who ran off with two necklaces from a gold shop in Suan Luang district of Bangkok on Thursday - he dropped his ID card as he fled the store.

Pathompong Suknane, 34, was arrested two hours later at his house nearby, on Soi Phattanakan 38 in Suan Luang district, with the two gold necklaces.

Mr Pathompong, a food delivery man, was charged with stealing the 2 baht-weight necklaces from Pornsuphan gold shop, in the Phattanakan branch of Tesco Lotus store on Phattanakan Road around 11.10am on Thursday.

Employees told police that a lone man, wearing a face mask, cap, white shirt and black trousers, entered the shop and expressed interest in buying a gold necklace, according to media reports.

One staffer showed him two gold necklaces, each weighing 2 baht, asking which one he would like.

The man asked the cost. As the employee was calculating the price, he grabbed both necklaces and ran from the store.

The thief fled on a motorcycle parked outside, evading security guards who tried to stop him.

Klong Tan police called to the scene found an ID card on the ground and soon tracked the person named on it to his residence in Phattanakan area. They found Mr Pathompong, the two necklaces, and the motorcycle the thief used to make his escape.

The suspect told police he delivered food for a living, but he was not making enough money to make ends meet. So he decided to rob the gold shop, according to police.

He was charged and taken back to the gold shop for a re-enactment of the theft.

Security camera footage of the thief fleeing from a gold shop inside the Phattanakan branch of Tesco Lotus store in Suan Luang district, Bangkok, with two necklaces. And the re-enactment.(Grab from CCTV on TV Channel 3)