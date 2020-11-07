Kingdom plans to promote regional investment goals

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek on Friday reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to promoting greater regional connectivity and closer trade links among Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) countries under the 2022 regional investment framework.

Ms Rachada said the result of the 24th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference on Wednesday was promising and showed the six-member countries were on a path to deeper economic integration and development.

Under the 2022 regional investment framework approved by the GMS, a total of 205 investment and technical assistance projects valued at US$78.3 billion (2.39 trillion baht) will be rolled out, she said.

Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam attended the meeting on Wednesday on the government's behalf.

Regarding current GMS investments, Ms Rachada said 74 projects worth US$7.8 billion have been undertaken in Thailand, accounting for 22.7% of total projects.

Among the highest-value projects involving Thailand were the development of double-track systems worth US$12.1 billion, the third phase of the Laem Chabang seaport valued at US$3 billion, and the US$2.28 billion Denchai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong rail link.

Ms Rachada said the ministerial conference also agreed in principle to a new strategic framework for projects until 2032, which includes action plans to alleviate impacts of Covid-19 and a draft plan on rehabilitation and response to impacts of the pandemic.

She said the health sector will play a key role in monitoring the development of potential vaccines to ensure fair and efficient distribution in the region.

According to her, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha fully supports GMS cooperation and sees it as a forum to boost foreign investor confidence in the region.

The GMS provides Thailand with an opportunity to take a leading role in logistics development and gather countries to address social issues.