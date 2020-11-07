Krabi case among 12 new Covid-19 patients

Students wear masks during the SWU Open House 2020 on Saturday at Srinakharinwirot Univesity's Prasanmit campus in Bangkok. The university organises the event to promote its faculties for high school students to choose from. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

A local case in Krabi province is among 12 new Covid-19 patients reported on Saturday, raising the total to 3,830 cases, as health authorities agreed to shorten a quarantine period to 10 days from 14.

The local infection, the 12th case of the day, was an Indian man, 37, who works at a restaurant in the southern resort province.

He tested positive on Wednesday while taking a health test for a work permit. He is being treated at a public hospital and his case is being investigated, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said without revealing further details.

According to Thai media, which quoted Dr Supoj Pookaoluan, director of Krabi Hospital, the man arrived in Thailand three months ago and has since been unable to return home.

He took a job at a restaurant in the province while staying with three friends and relatives at a house in Muang district.

The man later applied for a work permit and had a health checkup on Wednesday at a private hospital in the district. The result was positive with no symptoms.

He was later sent to Krabi Hospital, which tested him and three other people living in the same house. The results were negative and the hospital allowed the three people staying with him to go home. The man remained in a negative-pressure room at the hospital for more tests.

The third test on Friday night was negative and the hospital sent his blood samples to Phuket Hospital for a retest. The result was not known yet.

Also on Saturday, the centre posted on social media the Public Health Ministry had approved a proposal to shorten a quarantine period to 10 days for low-risk countries such as China, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. The 14-day quarantine period for high-risk countries remained in place.

The proposal will be sent to the centre, which will have a final say on the issue.

Apart from the Krabi case, nine other cases reported on Saturday were quarantined arrivals from seven countries — two each from France and the United States and one each from the United Arab Emirates, India, Mexico, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The remaining two new cases were two Myanmar nationals who had already been sent home.

One of the two cases from France were a 62-year-old French businessman, who arrived in Thailand on Oct 22, on the same flight as that of one previously confirmed case. The other was a 65-year-old retired official, who arrived on Oct 30 on the same flight as that of one previously confirmed case. Both stayed at alternative state quarantine facilities in Bangkok.

The first man tested positive on Nov 5 or Day 14, while the second tested positive on Nov 2 or Day 3. Both were asymptomatic and received treatment at a private hospital.

The case from the UAE was a Thai employee, 32, who arrived on Oct 23 on the same flight as that of nine previously confirmed cases. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok and tested positive on Nov 4 with no symptoms. The woman is being treated at a public hospital.

The fourth case was a 48-year-old Indian businessman, who arrived from his home country on Oct 23 and stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan. He tested positive on Nov 4, but showed no symptoms. He was admitted to a private hospital.

The fifth and sixth cases were a 50-year-old Thai contractor and a 41-year-old Thai employee. They arrived from the US on Oct 30 and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. They tested positive on Nov 4 with no symptoms. They are being treated at public hospitals.

The seventh case was a Mexican language instructor, 43, who arrived from Mexico on Oct 31 and stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Nov 5, he tested positive with no symptoms. He is being treated at a private hospital.

The eighth case was a Thai housewife, 43, who arrived from Switzerland on Oct 31 on the same flight as that of one previously confirmed case. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Tuesday, she tested positive with no symptoms. She is being treated at the Central Chest Institute of Thailand.

The ninth case was a Dutch national, 38, whose occupation was not revealed. He arrived from his home country on Nov 1 and stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Phuket. He tested positive on Thursday with no symptoms. He was admitted to a private hospital.

The tenth and eleventh cases were a 29-year-old Myanmar man and a 45-year-old Myanmar woman. The two lorry drivers crossed the Thai-Myanmar border to Thailand on Oct 26 and tested positive on that day, with no symptoms. They were sent to receive treatment in their country.