New mediation law seen as win-win for all sides

The law that allows a mediation process to take place before lawsuits are filed comes into effect on Sunday.

Court of Justice spokesman Suriyan Hongwilai said the Court of Justice had revised the Civil Procedure Code to reduce the time and cost of filing lawsuits which should benefit all involved.

Previously, mediation was only possible after a lawsuit had been filed and had to meet various conditions. But Mr Suriyan said that with the passage of time the process had become more acceptable among both defendants and plaintiffs. Mediation is also seen as one way to reduce pressure on the court system.

In the year to October, 233,651 out of 266,315 lawsuits were settled by mediation, according to figures from the Supreme Court, Courts of Justice in Bangkok, specialised courts, Court of First Instance and Criminal Court.

Courts also opened an online platform for mediation from February to September to cope with special circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Suriyan said online mediation had produced encouraging results -- in its first six months it had settled 19,531 out of 22,824 cases and only 4,000 cases were still awaiting mediation talks or still listed for court hearings.

Under the new pre-lawsuit filing policy, parties who may become plaintiffs and defendants can lodge an appeal to court to appoint a mediator.

They can also ask for their negotiations to be confirmed in writing or for the court to confirm that its own ruling is in line with the outcome of their own mediation talks.