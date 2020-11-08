Section
Three Myanmar migrants nabbed in Mae Sot for illegal entry
Thailand
General

Three Myanmar migrants nabbed in Mae Sot for illegal entry

published : 8 Nov 2020 at 09:31

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

TAK: Three female Myanmar migrants were arrested on Saturday night by soldiers from a company of the Naresuan Force patrolling along the border in Mae Sot district to prevent illegal border crossings from Myanmar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three women were spotted by the patrolmen under the 2nd Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Ban Wang Ta Khian in tambon Tha Sai Luat.

They were handed over to the Mae Sot immigration office for further legal action for illegal entry. They were also to undergo a Covid-19 screening process supervised by health officials.

The Moey river bordering Thailand and Myanmar has been regularly patrolled by government forces to prevent illegal entry by migrants and cross-border smugglings of drugs and stolen vehicles.

