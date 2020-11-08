Speed boat fire injures 5 crewmen in Phangnga

HTMS Panyi douses a fire on speed boat Fiona off mainland Phangnga on Sunday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHANGNGA: Five crewmen were injured, three seriously, after a speed boat went up in flames in Thai Muang district of this southern coastal province on Sunday.

Sources said the incident occurred at about 8.30am while the speed boat, Fiona, of the Love Island Co, was at the Thap Lamu boat pier in tambon Lam Kaen.

When the boat skipper Muhamad Ningwari started the engine to test its readiness for operation, there were sparks from the engine, followed by an explosion. Five crewmen were injured, three of them seriously, including the skipper.

The seriously injured were admitted to Vachira Phuket Hospital and the other two with minor injuries were sent to the Khao Lak medical centre in Phangnga.

Fortunately, there were no tourists on the boat.

The burning boat was towed away to the middle of a water channel to prevent the fire from spreading to other boats.

The incident was reported to the Thailand Marine Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC Region 3).

VAdm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander of the 2nd Naval Area, dispatched HTMS Panyi, a navy boat, to the scene to help put out the fire and tow the damaged boat away.

An investigation was underway.