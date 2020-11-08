3 killed, 1 hurt as pickups collide

PHITSANULOK: Three workers were killed and one injured after a pick-up they were travelling in was hit by another pick-up while making a U-turn in Muang district on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Thanapol Mekbut, a Muang police duty officer, said the accident occurred at about 12.30pm on a road in front of Phitsanulok University in tambon Samokhae in Muang district.

Eyewitnesses told police that while a Nissan Big M with a number of workers on board was making a U-turn, the side of the vehicle was hit by an oncoming Toyota Hilux loaded with cargo.

Three workers -- two men and a woman -- were killed. Another worker was injured.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The three dead were sent to Naresuan University Hospital for an autopsy.

An investigation was underway to find the cause of accident.