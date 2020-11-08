Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3 killed, 1 hurt as pickups collide
Thailand
General

3 killed, 1 hurt as pickups collide

published : 8 Nov 2020 at 16:11

writer: Chinnawat Singha

PHITSANULOK: Three workers were killed and one injured after a pick-up they were travelling in was hit by another pick-up while making a U-turn in Muang district on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Thanapol Mekbut, a Muang police duty officer, said the accident occurred at about 12.30pm on a road in front of Phitsanulok University in tambon Samokhae in Muang district.

Eyewitnesses told police that while a Nissan Big M with a number of workers on board was making a U-turn, the side of the vehicle was hit by an oncoming Toyota Hilux loaded with cargo.

Three workers -- two men and a woman -- were killed. Another worker was injured.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The three dead were sent to Naresuan University Hospital for an autopsy.

An investigation was underway to find the cause of accident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Palace off-limits'

Police warn anti-government protesters to stay away from palace as they gather at Democracy Monument to petition the King.

16:34
Thailand

3 killed, 1 hurt as pickups collide

PHITSANULOK: Three workers were killed and one injured after a pick-up they were travelling in was hit by another pick-up while making a U-turn in Muang district on Sunday.

16:11
World

Delhi fears the worst amid smog cloud and coronavirus wave

NEW DELHI: A steady stream of patients is coming out of New Delhi's brownish atmosphere for treatment at the Breathe Better clinic, where lung specialist Davinder Kundra is confronting what he calls the "double whammy" of deadly smog and the coronavirus.

15:45