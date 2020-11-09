Motorcyclist, child killed by truck

The 10-wheel truck, pulled over after it hit a motorcycle carrying three people on Sunday night in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The motorcycle driver and a 15-month-old child were killed and an 11-year-old boy injured. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man and a 15-month-old boy were killed and an 11-year-old injured when their motorcycle was sideswiped by a 10-wheel trailer truck in Chok Chai district on Sunday night.

The accident occurred about 8.30pm at kilometre marker 28 on Nakhon Ratchasima-Chok Chai road, said Pol Cap Somsak Chanchaemsri, a Chok Chai investigator.

The truck driver, Thongpoon Buakkhunthod, 55, told police he was heading tor Non Sung district when a car suddenly pulled out onto the road in front of him. He swerved to avoid hitting the car, and instead hit a motorcycle on his right waiting to make a U-turn.

Anupong Puangphet, 34, the motorcycle driver, and Aswin Khaikrathok, who was only 15 months old, were killed. Another boy, Siva Khaikrathok, 11, was injured.

Their bodies were taken to Chok Chai Hospital.

Police were investigating the accident to determine blame.