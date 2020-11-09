Thailand logs 3 new foreign Covid cases Monday

FILE PHOTO: A man has his temperature taken as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus at the Ministry of Transport at the border crossing over the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot in Tak province, Oct 29, 2020. (AFP)

The government recorded three new imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,840. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said all three cases were foreigners who recently entered the country, two Ethiopians and one Omani national.

The man and woman from Ethiopia arrived in Thailand on Oct 23 and tested positive two weeks later.

The Omani man flew into the kingdom via the United Arab Emirates on Friday and tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

The CCSA did not give further information about the case of an Indian national who apparently contracted the virus inside Thailand and whose contacts are currently being traced.

Of the total 3,840 cases, 3661 have recovered while 119 are hospitalised inside the country. The death toll remains at 60.