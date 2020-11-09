Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand logs 3 new foreign Covid cases Monday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 3 new foreign Covid cases Monday

published : 9 Nov 2020 at 11:33

updated: 9 Nov 2020 at 12:31

writer: Online reporters

FILE PHOTO: A man has his temperature taken as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus at the Ministry of Transport at the border crossing over the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot in Tak province, Oct 29, 2020. (AFP)
FILE PHOTO: A man has his temperature taken as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus at the Ministry of Transport at the border crossing over the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot in Tak province, Oct 29, 2020. (AFP)

The government recorded three new imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,840. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said all three cases were foreigners who recently entered the country, two Ethiopians and one Omani national.

The man and woman from Ethiopia arrived in Thailand on Oct 23 and tested positive two weeks later. 

The Omani man flew into the kingdom via the United Arab Emirates on Friday and tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival. 

The CCSA did not give further information about the case of an Indian national who apparently contracted the virus inside Thailand and whose contacts are currently being traced.

Of the total 3,840 cases, 3661 have recovered while 119 are hospitalised inside the country. The death toll remains at 60.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Royalist calls for another yellow rally

A royalist leader is calling for another yellow-shirt rally, this time to press the government to sue anti-government protesters for lese majeste, alleging they had stepped over the line on the monarchy issue.

11:54
World

50m Covid cases

Global tally of people infected by coronavirus shoots past 50 million as post-election street parties erupt in Myanmar and Europe is once again Covid-19 epicentre.

11:45
World

China's luxury shoppers call in the tidy teams

BEIJING: The discovery of a Burberry jacket she does not recall buying proved to Chen Rui that she was right to have brought in experts to manage her out-of-control luxury wardrobe.

11:45