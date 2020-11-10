Flooding in 3 provinces, rain forecast for lower Northeast, East

Flood-damaged paddy fields in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Flooding persists in parts of three provinces, while the forecast is for rain moving into the lower Northeast and the East on Tuesday and Wednesday after tropical storm Etau made landfall over Vietnam.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Tuesday that parts of Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphan Buri and Chumphon provinces remained flooded.

The department said flash flooding, runoff and landslides triggered by heavy rain hit 36 provinces across the country from Oct 7 to Nov 10. A total of 92,085 households in 2,493 villages were affected.

The flooding had claimed 11 lives (one each in Chanthaburi, Trang, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, 3 in Surat Thani and 4 in Prachin Buri). The flooding had since eased in most areas.

The Meteorological Department reported tropical storm Etau made landfall over Nha Trang, Vietnam about 10am on Tuesday.

With maximum sustained winds about 65kph, the storm was expected to downgrade to a tropical depression and an active low pressure zone over Cambodia.

Isolated rain was likely in parts of the lower Northeast and the East later on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Farmers were advised to prepare for crop damage.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, more than 20 houses and paddy fields in two communities in Phimai district were flooded on Tuesday as Phimai dam continued releasing water downstream area.

Eight more pumps were installed onTuesday to push water from the dam into Chakkrat stream at 4.42 million cubic metres per day.

Earlier, 20 pumps were installed and put to work. This caused a huge volume of water to flood over farmland in tambon Thaluang and tambon Chiwan in Phimai district.