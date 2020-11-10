King gives B128m to improve health services at 19 prisons

An inmate is taken to see a nurse at a prison hospital in Bangkok. The King has contributed 128 million baht to improve medical services for inmates at 19 prisons, in addition to 217 million baht last year for equipment for 25 other prisons. (Bangkok Post file photo)

His Majesty the King has given 128 million baht of his own money for the purchase of medical equipment and other hardware at 19 prisons and their hospitals throughout the country, the Corrections Department announced on Tuesday.

The purchases are the second phase of a Corrections Department "project of doing good for the nation, religion and the King", the department announcement said.

The project was initiated by the King and Queen to improve medical services for prison inmates.

Their Majesties care about the quality of life of the people, including prison inmates, the department announcement said.

The King wanted inmates to have access to health services equal to those people get outside prisons.

On Dec 28 last year, His Majesty gave 217 million baht to acquire medical equipment and hardware for 25 prisons and their service hospitals, in the first phase of the project.

The 19 prisons and their service hospitals that will benefit in the second phase are: Fang district in Chiang Mai province; Thoeng district in Chiang Rai; Mae Sot prison in Tak; Sawankhalok prison in Nakhon Sawan; Mae Saring prison in Mae Hong Son; Phon prison in Khon Kaen; Sikhiu prison in Nakhon Ratchasima; Nang Rong prison in Buri Ram; Kantharalak prison in Si Sa Ket; Rattanaburi prison in Surin; Thanyaburi prison in Pathum Thani; Kabin Buri prison in Prachin Buri; Thung Song prison in Nakhon Si Thammarat; Pak Phanang prison in Nakhon Si Thammarat; Na Thawi prison in Songkhla; Betong prison in Yala; Lang Suan prison in Chumphon, Thong Phaphum prison in Kanchanaburi; and Lom Sak prison in Phetchabun.