Tolls waived over long weekends
Thailand
General

Tolls waived over long weekends

published : 11 Nov 2020 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the waiver of toll fees on two motorways during the long-weekend holidays this month and next month, according to deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The toll fee waivers cover two periods: Nov 18-23 and Dec 9-14. The actual long weekends are from Nov 19-22 and from Dec 10-13, Ms Traisuree said.

Toll fees will not be collected on sections of Motorway 7 to Pattaya, as well as sections of National Highway 34 which leads to Chon Buri, Laem Chabang Port and Pattaya.

Also, tolls will be waived on sections of Motorway 9 between Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khae, Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khunthian and Bang Pa In-Bang Phli.

The toll waiver was in response to the cabinet's approval of the two special long weekends, which were proposed to spur domestic tourism and stimulating the economy.

