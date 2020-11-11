Oh buoy: Pattaya eyes safety

Chains of buoys are laid in Pattaya Bay to clearly differentiate areas for water traffic and other activities. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: The Pattaya Marine Office is laying chains of buoys in Pattaya Bay to clearly differentiate areas for water traffic and other activities.

Buoys of different colours were being laid on Tuesday to improve marine safety and build confidence for tourists. They indicate speed limits, separate zones for water activities and mark navigation paths.

The plan, which dates back to 2015, has been dubbed the "Pattaya Model" for marine safety.

The installation marked the second phase, with the third due to start early next year and a fourth to follow soon after, says Ekarat Khantharo, director of the Pattaya Marine Office.

The project is the authority's attempt to improve marine traffic safety, mostly related to boat accidents. Only last December, a speedboat and yacht collided near Koh Lan, claiming one life and injuring 12 others.

"Traffic in Pattaya Bay is very heavy, particularly between Pattaya and Koh Lan, a major tourist island," said Mr Ekarat. "At the time there were more than 1,500 passenger and tour boats operating within an area of only four square kilometres."

Since 2017, the number of visitors to Pattaya has risen steadily to about 10 million per year. About half of them made boat trips to islands and spent a lot of time also indulging in other water activities.

Although numbers have plummeted with the Covid-19 epidemic, the high number of tourists is expected to return, said Mr Ekarat.