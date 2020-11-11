Karen hunter arrested in national park

Forest rangers arrest a Karen hunter, named only as Boonmee, with dead protected animals in his possession in Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongchareon)

KANCHANABURI: A Karen hunter was arrested by forest rangers with dead protected animals in his possession in Thong Pha Phum National Park on Tuesday.

Charoen Chaichon, chief of Thong Pha Phum National Park, said the rangers were patrolling around Huay Ma Prang in Khao Chang Phuak forest reserve when they came across a man near a creek.

When questioned, the man produced a tribesman's identity card, which gave his name as Boonmee, an ethnic Karen.

Also in his possession were six dead animals - an oriental pied hornbill, a kalij pheasant, three Indochinese flying squirrels and an Asian palm civet. They appeared to have been shot with a muzzle-loading gun.

The man did not have a firearm with him when caught. He said only that he had hidden it in the forest.

He was taken to Sangkhlaburi police station for legal action.