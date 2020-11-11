Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Karen hunter arrested in national park
Thailand
General

Karen hunter arrested in national park

published : 11 Nov 2020 at 12:07

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Forest rangers arrest a Karen hunter, named only as Boonmee, with dead protected animals in his possession in Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongchareon)
Forest rangers arrest a Karen hunter, named only as Boonmee, with dead protected animals in his possession in Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongchareon)

KANCHANABURI: A Karen hunter was arrested by forest rangers with dead protected animals in his possession in Thong Pha Phum National Park on Tuesday.

Charoen Chaichon, chief of Thong Pha Phum National Park, said the rangers were patrolling around Huay Ma Prang in Khao Chang Phuak forest reserve when they came across a man near a creek.

When questioned, the man produced a tribesman's identity card, which gave his name as  Boonmee, an ethnic Karen.

Also in his possession were six dead animals - an oriental pied hornbill, a kalij pheasant, three Indochinese flying squirrels and an Asian palm civet. They appeared to have been shot with a muzzle-loading gun.

The man did not have a firearm with him when caught. He said only that he had hidden it in the forest.

He was taken to Sangkhlaburi police station for legal action.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Two Kanchanaburi resorts face demolition

KANCHANABURI: An order has been issued for the owner of a resort to demolish four buildings within the boundary of Khao Laem National Park in Thong Pha Phum district.

13:28
Thailand

Home sweet home?

The prime minister's future could rest on a ruling by the Constitutional Court next month on his continuing to live in an army house despite having retired from the military.

12:26
Thailand

Karen hunter arrested in national park

KANCHANABURI: A Karen hunter was arrested by forest rangers with dead protected animals in his possession in Thong Pha Phum National Park on Tuesday.

12:07