Two Kanchanaburi resorts face demolition

Park rangers on Wednesday place an oversized notice ordering the demolition of Krathom Rim Than resort. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: An order has been issued for the owner of a resort to demolish four buildings within the boundary of Khao Laem National Park in Thong Pha Phum district.

On Wednesday, Tewin Meesap, chief of the Khao Laem National Park, posted a giant-sized demolition order at the Krathom Rim Than resort.

The resort's address is Moo 2 village in tambon Chalae, Thong Pha Phum district.

The order, issued under Section 35 (2) of the National Park Act of 2018, is for Saman Hong-iam, 42, the owner of the resort, to demolish the four structures and move the material out of the park within 30 days.

If not, he would be liable to a prison term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 300,000 baht.

Failure to comply with the demolition order by the deadline also would make him liable to a fine of 10,000 baht per day.

Mr Tewin filed a police complaint on Oct 27 against Mr Saman for encroachment on the park.

Mr Tewin said if Mr Saman did not demolish the four buildings within 30 day,s another police complaint would be filed against him. After that, authorities would destroy the buildings and Mr Saman would be billed 40,000 baht for the cost.

- Second resort -

A 40-million-baht luxury hotel, the Pornpailin Riverside Resort, beside the reservoir of Vajiralongkorn Dam in Sangkhlaburi district, has also been found to be encroaching on Khao Laem National Park.

On Sept 1, the chief of the Khao Laem National Park posted an order there for all buildings to be demolished.

On Oct 15, Nathisinee Tengthiang, the hotel owner, sent a letter appealing against the order, saying the existing buildings were on land she legally owned.

The chief of Khao Laem National Park and Nipon Chamnongsirisak, director of the 3rd Conservation Administration Office, turned down the appeal.

Mr Nipon said that if by next week the Administrative Court did not issue an injunction against the demolition order, the hotel owner would be served with a final notice to demolish the buildings.

If no action were taken, a complaint would be filed against Ms Nathisinee and park officials would carry out the demolition, and she would be billed for it, he said