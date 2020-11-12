Five more imported Covid-19 cases

Officials educate students at Bang Sao Thong School in Samut Prakan province about Covid-19 and how to protect themselves on Thursday morning. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Five new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Thursday, all quarantined arrivals from Germany, Sweden, Iran, Kenya and Switzerland, raising the total to 3,852.

Of the new patients, four were Thais and the other was a German national, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The German retiree, 70, arrived on Starurday and was quarantined at an alternative state facility in Bangkok. He tested positive on Thursday and is being treated at a private hospital.

The case from Sweden was a 30-year-old Thai student who arrived on Nov 3. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. On Tuesday, she tested positive with a high fever. She is staying at a public hospital in the eastern province.

The case from Iran was a 45-year-old Thai welder. He arrived on las Thursday and was quarantined in Bangkok. On Tuesday, he tested positive, but was asymptomatic.

The case from Kenya was a Thai trader, 58, who arrived last Friday. He tested positive on Monday and is staying at a hospital in Chon Buri.

The case from Switzerland was a 65-year-old Thai woman who arrived on Saturday. She tested positive on Monday. She had a high fever, muscle pain and a headache. She is staying at a private hospital in Samut Prakan.

Of the 3,852 cases to date, 3,693, or 95.9%, have recovered, including eight discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, while 99 remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 60, said the CCSA.

The number of global Covid-19 cases rose sharply by 613,436 over the previous 24 hours to 52.43 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 10,180 to 1.26 million.

The US had the most cases at 10.70 million, up 142,808, followed by India with 8.68 million, up 48,285. Thailand ranked 149th.