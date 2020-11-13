Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
200 Thai workers depart for Israel
Thailand
General

200 Thai workers depart for Israel

published : 13 Nov 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

More than 200 Thai workers left for Israel yesterday under a bilateral labour cooperation pact amid tight coronavirus control measures, said Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.

A total of 206 workers have taken up employment in the Middle Eastern country under the Thai-Israel Cooperation on the Placement of Workers (TIC).

It was the third group to have gone to Israel under the TIC this year. The first and second contingents comprised 386 workers.

The target is to send 2,000 TIC workers to Israel before the end of January, the minister said.

Mr Suchart, who saw the second group off at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday, said the workers are expected to earn a monthly wage equivalent to 48,073 baht each, before tax.

The labour export programme to Israel was launched in June 2012.

Each year, Thailand is offered a quota of up to 5,000 workers and to date, 40,082 Thai workers have worked under the TIC, generating 54 billion baht in revenue for the kingdom.

Mr Suchart said the recruitment process, from job application, interview to the signing of labour contracts, was conducted with transparency. Health safety also ranks high as a priority in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak was brought under control in the middle of the year, 16,466 workers have been sent overseas.

The highest number went to Taiwan (5,032), followed by Sweden (3,189), Finland (2,319), Japan ( 2,107) and Vietnam (473), according to the ministry.

Mr Suchart said before the workers set off overseas, they were informed about labour conditions, pay and legal protection in a training session organised by the Department of Employment.

They are registered as members of a fund set up by the ministry to provide emergency assistance to Thai workers overseas.

Also, every worker being employed overseas is now required to be insured against Covid-19.

They are charged an insurance premium starting at 199 baht.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Court motion to go to House

A motion seeking a Constitutional Court ruling on three charter amendment bills will be placed on parliament's agenda after Nov 18, Parliament President Chuan Leekpai said.

06:33
Business

Landlords urged to step up property utilisation

Landlords should speed up utilising their properties to ensure efficient taxation as the land and buildings tax will return to normal rates next year, says international law firm Baker & McKenzie Ltd.

06:11
Thailand

Thanathorn ducks out of poll meeting

Progressive Movement co-founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit called off a planned campaign trip to Surat Thani on Thursday out of fear he might face opposition similar to what he encountered from a group of yellow-clad royalists in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday.

06:00