Four stripped, abandoned vehicles believed stolen in Malaysia

The four abandoned, partly stripped vehicles found at vacant lot in Songkhla on Friday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Four abandoned vehicles seized from a vacant lot in Hat Yai district are believed to have been stolen by a gang that operates in Thailand and Malaysia.

The vehicles had been partly stripped of parts. One of them had licence plates from Malaysia, but all were fake.

A team fron the police car theft squad found the four vehicles - two Toyota cars, a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle - parked on vacant land beside a road along an irrigation canal in tambon Khuan Lang on Friday.

Pol Capt Srayut Angsupanit said his team received a tip-off that the vehicles had been dumped there and parts removed.

Police believed they were stolen and smuggled to Thailand from Malaysia.

Police had earlier seized three stolen vehicles and four car engines from a nearby area.



