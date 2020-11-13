Truck operator dumped sewage near village water supply

Karen villagers of the Pakayo tribe, bundled up against the cold, gather at Phop Phra police sttion in Tak on Thursday night to complain about the dumping of sewage waste in a watershed that provides them with drinking water. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Karen villagers in Phop Phra district have confronted the operator of a septic waste truck for dumping sewage in a community forest and watershed area they have used for drinking water for generations.

At least 200 members of the Payao tribe from Soratae village gathered at Phop Phra district police station in cold upland weather on Thursday night.

They filed a complaint against the private septic waste truck operator for emptying out the sewage in their community forest.

They were worried it would pollute the watershed, which was their primary source of household water and had been for many generations. (continues below)

Traces of sewage dumped in the community forest near Soratae village, their watershed area. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

One villager said they had been aware of what was going on, but previously had no evidence. Now they had evidence, including photographs, and knew who had dumped the waste. So they filed their police complaint.

Police contacted the operator, who later arrived and held talks with the disgruntled villagers.

He offered to pay 10,000 baht in compensation and promised not to dump any more waste in the watershed area, an informed source said. But he could face legal action from relevant agencies, the source said.