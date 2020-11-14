Typhoon to bring more heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned Thais to brace for the impact of Typhoon Vamco over the weekend.

As of Friday, the typhoon had killed at least 42 people in the Philippines, as residents returned to devastated homes following the worst flooding in years in Manila and nearby provinces, according to news agencies.

The Thai weather agency said the eye of the storm yesterday was in the South China Sea, about 500km east of Danang in Vietnam and was expected to make landfall there tomorrow. Heavy rain is therefore expected in the North and the Northeast of Thailand today and tomorrow, it said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in then South has flooded many areas in Chumphon province. Areas in all eight districts were effected.

Sawi was hardest hit with parts of the Asia Highway under water.