Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Typhoon to bring more heavy rain
Thailand
General

Typhoon to bring more heavy rain

published : 14 Nov 2020 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned Thais to brace for the impact of Typhoon Vamco over the weekend.

As of Friday, the typhoon had killed at least 42 people in the Philippines, as residents returned to devastated homes following the worst flooding in years in Manila and nearby provinces, according to news agencies.

The Thai weather agency said the eye of the storm yesterday was in the South China Sea, about 500km east of Danang in Vietnam and was expected to make landfall there tomorrow. Heavy rain is therefore expected in the North and the Northeast of Thailand today and tomorrow, it said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in then South has flooded many areas in Chumphon province. Areas in all eight districts were effected.

Sawi was hardest hit with parts of the Asia Highway under water.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Alro changes regulations on how allocated land is used

The Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) has revamped its regulations to allow Sor Por Kor landholders to develop their plots into apartment buildings, gas stations and food-processing plants, among others.

09:00
Sports

War Elephants 'intent to beat' rivals

Thailand coach Akira Nishino hopes the War Elephants will beat a Thai League All Stars side in a friendly match on Saturday.

08:33
Thailand

Typhoon to bring more heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned Thais to brace for the impact of Typhoon Vamco over the weekend.

08:00