Five new Covid-19 cases from abroad

Five new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, all quarantined arrivals from four countries, raising the total to 3,866. There were no new deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new cases were from Singapore, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The first case was a 48-year-old Thai man who arrived from Singapore on Oct 30 and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province. He tested negative on Nov 3, but was found infected with no symptoms on Thursday, said the CCSA.

The second case was a 44-year-old Italian engineer who arrived from his home country last Saturday. He stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok and tested positive with no symptoms on Thursday.

The 3rd and 4th cases were two Thais who arrived from the UK on Monday on the same flight as that of two previously confirmed cases. One of them was a 27-year-old waitress who tested positive on Thursday. She had a fever, muscle pains and a headache. The other returnee was a 19-year-old student who tested positive on Thursday but had no symptoms.

The fifth case was a 39-year-old American who arrived from the US on Nov 12. She tested positive on that day but was asymptomatic. She received treatment at a private hospital in Bangkok.

Of the 3,866 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 3,707 (95.9%) have recovered, including 10 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, while 99 remain in hospitals. The death toll remained at 60, said the CCSA.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 656,180 over the previous 24 hours to 53.73 million. The world death toll soared by 9,942 to 1.30 million .

The US had the most cases at 11.06 million, up 183,527, followed by India with 8.77 million, up by 45,343. Brazil came third with 5.81 million, up by 35,849. Thailand ranked 150th.