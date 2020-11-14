Bride-to-be puts off wedding to enter PAO race

Phitsanulok candidate apologises to guests but says she wants to give politics a try

Bride-to-be Yonlada Changpinit and Prakasit Hongwiset pose for a pre-wedding photo in Phitsanulok. They still expect to tie the knot, but it will have to be after the Dec 20 provincial elections, she says. (Supplied photo via Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: Bride-to-be Yonlada Changpinit had a decision to make. Should she get married on Saturday as planned, or campaign for the chairmanship of her provincial administration organisation (PAO)? She decided to choose politics over love.

The wedding — and a lavish party for dozens of guests — will have to wait until some time after the Dec 20 PAO elections, the first local polls to be held in the country since before the military coup in 2014.

Ms Yonlada, 41, posted a message on her Facebook page two days ago to apologise to everyone who had received invitations to her wedding party. She said the event had to be postponed in order to comply with Election Commission rules, which say large public events such as weddings could be seen as opportunities for campaigning.

“When the time came to decide the most important thing in my life, between cancelling my PAO chairmanship post application and the wedding party, I chose to postpone my wedding,” she wrote.

“I want to do something that I can manage. Reason must be above passion. This is what I say when I am asked whether I am determined to work or not. Hopefully, the groom will not change his mind. Please give me encouragement.” (Story continues below)

(Photo from Yonlada Changpinit Facebook page)

Ms Yonlada and groom-to-be Prakasit Hongwiset had sent out invitation cards to guests, taken their wedding photographs, paid a deposit for function rooms at two hotels in the province — one for the morning ceremony and one for the wedding party in the evening — and prepared souvenirs to give to guests.

She said she decided on the spur of the moment to run for the PAO post on Nov 6, the last day applications were being accepted. Little had been done to improve the province over the past eight years and it was time for a change, she said.

“I am not worried about the race even though the incumbent chairman is also contesting,” she wrote. “I am confident because I have achievements in my business and have worked closely with local residents. This drove me to contest even though my wedding party was already scheduled for Nov 14.

“All the invitation cards were sent out and deposits were already paid for hotel rooms. However, I have to choose politics before love. If I didn’t enter this PAO election, I would have to wait for another four years.”

Mr Prakasit said he was shocked by his fiancee’s decision at first. However, he said he was now encouraging her to compete at the polls.

Ms Yonlada is a niece of Niyom Changpinit, the opposition Pheu Thai MP for Phitsanulok, who has a support base in Bang Rakam and Bang Krathum districts and parts of Muang and Phrom Phiram districts. She is also expected to win votes from some supporters of Noppadol Luengthongnara, another Pheu Thai MP for the northern province, said a source familiar with local politics.

Six candidates are vying for the PAO chairmanship: incumbent Monchai Wiwatthanat, Ms Yonlada, independents Rattana Kanchanarat, Termsin Chaengmeesuk and Panot Rujanayanin, and Nachaphol Phol-arsa of the Progressive Movement. There are 109 candidates for PAO council seats in the province.

Nationwide, a total of 8,641 people have applied to run in 76 provinces, according to the Election Commission. Of the total, 8,306 are seeking council seats and 335 are running for provincial chairmanships.

(Supplied photo via Chinnawat Singha)