Three rally groups converge on Ratchadamnoen

A pro-democracy protester offers a three-finger salute in front of Democracy Monument on Saturday afternoon. (AFP Photo)

Three pro-democracy rally groups came together at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon to repeat their demands for reform.

The three groups — Bad Students, Free Women and Mob Fest — are all allied with the Free Youth group, which marked its first anniversary on Saturday.

Bad Students, mostly high schoolers who have been pressing for educational reform, arrived at the Education Ministry with their props shortly after noon.

The items — a framed photo of Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan making a thumbs-up gesture with a whistle hanging from his neck, apparently taken when he joined a PDRC protest, small paper flowers, lamps and a coffin — were associated with items associated with a cremation. Apparently, they were planning a mock ceremony for the minister.

The cheerful youth mob, some of them dancing to tunes by the K-Pop idols Blackpink, were greeted by a securely locked gate reinforced with chained iron barriers.

In the mock ceremony, the students propped Mr Nataphol’s photo against the logo in front of the ministry as they decried his failure to solve their problems.

“Since the ministry can’t address our grievances, we commemorate it today and will move on to talk about the root cause of the problems,” one of them told Thai media before the group marched off to join the Mob Fest nearby at around 1pm.

They put several golden stickers bearing an image of the Ratsadon plaque on the walls and a few small white ribbons on the ministry’s logo.

The group then set off to to join the Mob Fest nearby at around 1.50pm, carrying a 30x30m white cloth above their heads.

“Children are often compared to a blank canvas and this canvas will be written at Democracy Monument to show young people and citizens want to write their future with their own hands,” one of the group’s co-leaders said.

“People’s wishes will be written on this fabric,” she said.

The group intends to focus on the constitutional amendments that will be debated and voted on late next week in Parliament.

Free Women, the second group, met at Si Yaek Kok Wua at 4pm.

Mob Fest gathered at Democracy Monument at 2pm. They also invited cabinet ministers, senators and MPs to come and listen to their problems.

The group, which describes itself as a flash mob demanding equality through creative means, asked people who joined them to drop a one-baht coin each in a box to keep track of the number of participants.

The request was made in response to claims by authorities that the protests have been losing steam with a drastic drop in numbers, according to one of the group’s Facebook posts.

Two kilometres away, thousands of royalists were waiting for the arrival of His Majesty the King, who was scheduled to open an extension of the MRT Blue Line late Saturday afternoon.

The Royal motorcade passed close to where the protesters were gathering and His Majesty waved tp the crowd. (Story continues below)

Young protesters place stickers showing the pro-democracy plaque on the Education Ministry building next to a portrait of Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan and other items assembled for a mock cremation ceremony on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

At Democracy Monument, Thai media reported that as many as 5,000 police officers were available to keep the situation under control at strategic locations.

Many border patrol, plainclothes and female police officers armed with batons and riot gear gathered at City Hall near the protest site. A group of yellow-shirted men with cropped hair — a giveaway of their military or police affiliation — also arrived in chartered buses.

Police were also seen filling water cannon trucks with tap water in front of Parliament. “It’s definitely clean,” said one of them.

The assurance came after reports that water used to disperse protesters near the Grand Palace on Nov 8 had a bad smell and was itchy. The water used earlier to disperse crowds near the Pathumwan intersection on Oct 16 was also laced with unknown chemicals and blue dye. Police later admitted to a parliamentary committee that the water had contained “a small amount” of tear gas.

To prevent the crowd from spreading, police blocked Si Yaek Kok Wua with BMTA air-conditioned buses, which are said to be harder to move than the old red “hot” buses they have used at past rallies. In any case, members of the BMTA union continue to speak out against the use of public buses in such highly politically charged circumstances.

Meanwhile, Rap Against Dictatorship debuted its new song Patiroop (Reform) on YouTube on Friday. The lyrics, with an English translation liberally sprinkled with the F-word, are about the need to rally and reform. By Saturday afternoon, it had attracted more than 1 million views.