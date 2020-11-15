Typhoon warning to farmers in North

Typhoon Vamco is expected to hit the North and Northeast on Sunday and Monday, but spare the flooded areas of the lower Northeast.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that Vamco, a category 5 typhoon, was centred in the middle of the South China Sea and heading towards the Vietnamese city of Da Nang.

It was advancing at a constant 160kph and expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Sunday before downgrading to a tropical storm.

The TMD is forecasting isolated light to moderate rain over the North and Northeast on Sunday and Monday, and has warned farmers to prepare for excess water and possibly crop-damaging floods.

Vamco has prompted the evacuation of almost half a million residents in Vietnam after earlier sweeping across the Philippines' largest island of Luzon.

Swathes of the region reportedly remained without power and with only limited or no telecommunication services recently after Goni -- the most powerful typhoon this year -- toppled power lines, destroyed houses and flooded roads.

Pre-emptive evacuations of around 400,000 people were credited with saving many lives as heavy rain effectively shut down Manila, the sprawling capital of 12 million people, and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Vamco is likely to avoid the heavily flooded areas of Nakhon Ratchasima in the lower Northeast today, according to the storm's projected path.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said floods still remained in five districts: Pak Chong, Pak Thong Chai, Phimai, Chum Phuang and Non Sung.

Floods have inundated homes and affected 448 families although the water is gradually receding. The Department is monitoring Suphan Buri, where 22 villages are receiving flood assistance.