PM talks up renewing ties with US

Asean wishes to see the US play a constructive role in promoting Asean centrality and solidarity, the prime minister said on Saturday during the 8th Asean-US Summit, one of a number held during the 37th Asean Summit in the past week.

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the US had been a great friend and comprehensive strategic partner of Asean, as well as a close ally of Thailand for the past 187 years.

Asean wishes to see the US play a constructive role in promoting Asean centrality and solidarity, as well as a new strategic equilibrium in the Indo-Pacific region, he said. That would help create an environment of trust and confidence conducive to economic recovery and regional resilience in the long run, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri added.

The PM joined the summit via a teleconference at Government House. At the meeting were leaders from current Asean chair Vietnam, Brunei, Laos and Singapore, as well as representatives from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, while Robert C O'Brien, National Security Advisor, is representing the US.

At the 23rd Asean Plus Three Summit, where the Asean, Chinese, Japanese and Korean leaders vowed to work together to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Gen Prayut proposed the prioritisation of sustainable public health security, sustainable economic security as well as seamless connectivity which includes public-private partnerships.

Apart from Asean leaders and representatives, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae In, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga, and Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang also attended the virtual meeting, the spokesman said.

The virtual meeting of the 18-member East Asia Summit took place for the first time following the US presidential election earlier this month, as many Asian countries consider how to build ties with the administration of Democrat President-elect Joe Biden.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump was absent from the regional summit for the fourth straight year, while the Chinese premier and Japanese prime minister participated in the online gathering.

Besides cooperation in handling Covid-19, Gen Prayut, speaking at the Asean-New Zealand summit, emphasised the importance of cooperation in promoting sustainable development in various dimensions such as environmental conservation and education, in which New Zealand has expertise.

Before the end of the 37th Asean Summit and related summits today, the 10 Asean members, as well as China, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, are expected to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership aimed at reducing tariffs, strengthening supply chains with common rules of origin, and codifying new e-commerce rules.