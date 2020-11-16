Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Rangers bombed on way to wedding
Thailand
General

Rangers bombed on way to wedding

published : 16 Nov 2020 at 10:20

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The damaged pickup after the bomb explosion in Rueso district, Narathiwat, on Sunday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
The damaged pickup after the bomb explosion in Rueso district, Narathiwat, on Sunday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A pickup carrying rangers to a wedding suffered major damage when a bomb exploded on a roadside in Rueso district on Sunday, but no soldiers were injured.

Pol Lt Seksan Ruangrit, a Rueso duty officer, said the attack occurred about 3.50pm. The pickup was carrying a civic action team from Ranger Company 4608.

The soldiers were on their way to a wedding at Bue Cho village in tambon Sawo.

The improvised bomb was planted beside a road at Sawo Hile village in tambon Sawo.

It caused major damage to the rear of the pickup, but inflicted no casualties, he said.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched to the scene. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Korean Air to become Asiana Airlines' top shareholder

Korean Air will spend 1.8 trillion won (US$1.62 billion) to become the largest shareholder of indebted Asiana Airlines, in a deal that would create the world's 15th biggest carrier.

10:54
World

British PM self-isolating after contact tests positive for Covid

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman said Sunday.

10:45
World

Growing fear: anxiety mounts over Vietnam's food staples

HANOI: Vietnam's fragrant noodle soups and fresh spring rolls have won fans across the globe, but mounting food safety scandals on the country's streets are sparking a rising tide of anxiety among millennials about what they eat.

10:45