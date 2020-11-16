Rangers bombed on way to wedding

The damaged pickup after the bomb explosion in Rueso district, Narathiwat, on Sunday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A pickup carrying rangers to a wedding suffered major damage when a bomb exploded on a roadside in Rueso district on Sunday, but no soldiers were injured.

Pol Lt Seksan Ruangrit, a Rueso duty officer, said the attack occurred about 3.50pm. The pickup was carrying a civic action team from Ranger Company 4608.

The soldiers were on their way to a wedding at Bue Cho village in tambon Sawo.

The improvised bomb was planted beside a road at Sawo Hile village in tambon Sawo.

It caused major damage to the rear of the pickup, but inflicted no casualties, he said.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched to the scene.



