Japanese man only new Covid case Monday

A Royal Thai Police boat is pictured during a joint police and army river patrol along the Thailand-Malaysia border in Takbai district in the southern province of Narathiwat on Sunday, as authorities sought to prevent illegal entries. (AFP photo)

The government recorded a single new imported case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,875. The death toll remained at 60.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new patient was a Japanese man who flew into the country on Friday and tested positive on arrival.

