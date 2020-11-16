Factories to be built at Ban Bueng prison to train inmates

Inmates of Bangkok Remand Prison attend a writing class in July 2019 under a programme to equip them for life after they are released and discourage recidivism. The Corrections Department's plans for factory estates at prisons will provide much greater opportunities for job training. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Four factories will be built on land at the Ban Bueng temporary prison in Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri province, under a Corrections Department plan to establish industrial estates where inmates who are soon to be released can learn on-the-job work skills, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Monday.

Mr Somsak was speaking after laying the estate's foundation stone at the prison on Monday.

Ban Bueng temporary prison is part of the new Chon Buri Central Prison complex at tambon Khlong Kiu in Ban Bueng district.

Mr Somsak said Ban Bueng prison was chosen for the first industrial estate development under the plan. It had investment support from three companies - Kansiri Phanit, Mai Chakrayan and SPT Charoen Supply.

The estate would comprise four factories, and produce bicycles and wooden pallets.

Prison inmates who were nearing completion of their sentences would get occupational training in the factories, so they could return to society and find jobs when released.

Being able to get a job would help prevent them from returning to crime, Mr Somsak said.

Mr Somsak said the new Chon Buri Central Prison has 291 rai and 274 square wah of land in total. It was planned that another 85 rai of it would be utilised for agriculture and livestock farming, to make the most use of the land for occupational training for inmates.