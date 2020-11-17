Closure of Three Pagodas pass extended

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawat inspects the border with Myanmar at Three Pagodas pass in Sangkhlaburi district. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The closure of Three Pagodas pass, or Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint, in Sangkhlaburi district has been extended indefinitely on concerns over the spread of Covid-19 in nearby towns in Myanmar.

The order was signed by governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, as chairman of the provincial disease control committee.

Three Pagodas pass is in tambon Nong Lu, opposite Phyathonezu township in Myanmar, and was first ordered closed on Sept 22. The closure has been extended four times. The latest extension is effective from Nov 16 and is indefinite.

People, vehicles and cargoes have been prohibited from passing the checkpoint.

However, under the extension order, transfers of consumer goods and daily necessities, except tobacco and alcoholic drinks, in and out of the country via the checkpoint are now allowed on Wednesday and Thursday of the second and fourth week of each month.

This exception was made to provide some relief for cross-border traders, whose businesses have suffered severely from the border closure.