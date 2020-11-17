Big meth, heroin seizure in Hat Yai

Police pose with some of the drugs seized at a house in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, on Nov 14. Suspected drug dealer Sompong Mugem (squatting) was arrested. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Narcotics suppression police have arrested a man with 27 kilogrammes of heroin and almost one million methamphetamine pills in his possession, in Hat Yai district

Details of the arrest on Saturday were released on Tuesday by Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp Phusara at a press conference.

The action followed a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs had been delivered in an Isuzu pickup for storage at a house rented by Sompong Mugem, 28, at Moo 5 village in tambon Chalung, he said.

Police raided the premises on Nov 14 and found 980,000 meth pills and 76 bars of heroin weighing 27kg in total. Mr Sompong was arrested. The pickup was found in front of the house.

Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp said the drugs could fetch at least 45 million baht on the black market.

They were believed to have been delivered from the northern border provinces for distribution in the South.

Since January this year, Provincial Police Region 9 had seized about 15 million meth pills, 90kg of heroin, 2,651kg of crystal meth and 2,335kg of marijuana and arrested 31,333 suspects, he said.