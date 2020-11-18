Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Protesters warned, police HQ off limits
Thailand
General

Protesters warned, police HQ off limits

published : 18 Nov 2020 at 14:17

writer: Online Reporters

Demonstrators gather at Ratchaprasong intersection on Oct 25. Police warn them not to move against the adjacent police headquarters when they rally there again on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Demonstrators gather at Ratchaprasong intersection on Oct 25. Police warn them not to move against the adjacent police headquarters when they rally there again on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Police have warned protesters they will react decisively against any attempt to damage their headquarters during Wednesday evening's planned street rally there.

Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said on Wednesday morning that demonstrators planned to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection and then move to the adjacent police headquarters.

Riot police were on standby to cope with the situation, he said.

"Any action that causes damage to government property and barricades is considered a violation of the law... If trespassers destroy government property, we will have to take action in accordance with our authority and duty. I emphasize this," Pol Maj Gen Yingyos said.

Traffic police advised motorists to avoid roads in the vicinity of Ratchaprasong intersection from 2pm.

They said demonstrators planned to show up there about 4pm on Wednesday. The warning covered Ratchadamri, Rama I and Ploenchit roads.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

BoT keeps policy rate at 0.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as expected, as the economy showed signs of recovering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

15:11
World

New Zealand vows crackdown on defecating backpackers

WELLINGTON: The New Zealand government promised Wednesday to take action against backpackers relieving themselves at natural beauty spots as part of post-coronavirus tourism plans.

14:45
Thailand

Emergency till 2021

Government will extend nationwide state of emergency through Jan 15 to prevent resurgence in coronavirus infections during peak New Year’s travel period.

14:19