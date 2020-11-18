Protesters warned, police HQ off limits

Demonstrators gather at Ratchaprasong intersection on Oct 25. Police warn them not to move against the adjacent police headquarters when they rally there again on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Police have warned protesters they will react decisively against any attempt to damage their headquarters during Wednesday evening's planned street rally there.

Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said on Wednesday morning that demonstrators planned to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection and then move to the adjacent police headquarters.

Riot police were on standby to cope with the situation, he said.

"Any action that causes damage to government property and barricades is considered a violation of the law... If trespassers destroy government property, we will have to take action in accordance with our authority and duty. I emphasize this," Pol Maj Gen Yingyos said.

Traffic police advised motorists to avoid roads in the vicinity of Ratchaprasong intersection from 2pm.

They said demonstrators planned to show up there about 4pm on Wednesday. The warning covered Ratchadamri, Rama I and Ploenchit roads.