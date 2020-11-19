King appoints Gen Apirat deputy director of Crown Property

His Majesty the King is greeted by well-wishers as he and the Queen officially open the new Blue Line extension at Sanam Chan on Nov 14. Gen Apirat Kongsompong is on the right, in white uniform. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

His Majesty the King has appointed former army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong deputy director of the Crown Property Bureau.

Gen Apirat's appointment was announced in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, effective immediately.

On Wednesday, pro-democracy demonstrators announced they will hold another rally outside the Crown Property Bureau on Nov 25, after ending their rally at Ratchaprasong intersection about 8.20pm.

Jatupat “Pai Dao Din’’ Boonpattaraksa said parliament’s rejection of the people’s constitution amendment bill had left the demonstrators with no choice but to press on with their street protests to achieve their goals.

The draft legislation, sponsored by rights group Internet Dialogue on Law Reform (iLaw) and supported by more than 100,000 people's signatures, was rejected at the end of the first reading by the joint sitting of the parliament.

His Majesty earlier appointed Gen Apirat and former Corrections Department director-general Naras Savestanan as deputies to the Lord Chamberlain, after they retired on Sept 30.



