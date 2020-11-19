Section
New Covid cases from 6 countries
Thailand
General

published : 19 Nov 2020 at 12:09

writer: Online Reporters

A family arrives at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province and heads for quarantine. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The government on Thursday reported eight new cases of novel coronavirus infection, quarantined arrivals from Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom, raising the total to 3,888.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said three new cases were from the UK and one case each from the other countries.

Three cases from the UK are Thai male and female students aged 27-30. They arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday and were tested right away because they were coughing, had sore throats, runny noses, fever and loss of sense of smell. They were admitted to Samut Prakan Hospital.

Five other cases from the other countries were asymptomatic when they tested positive for the disease. They were receiving treatment in Bangkok and Chon Buri province.

The case from Germany is a Thai woman aged 32. She arrived on Nov 5 via Doha and tested positive for Covid-19 on day 12 after her arrival.

The case from India is an Indian mechanical engineer, 48. He arrived on Nov 11 and tested positive on day 5.

The case from Japan is a Thai masseuse aged 37 who also arrived on Nov 11 and tested positive on day 4.

The case from Spain is a Spanish company employee, aged 34. She arrived on Nov 12 via Dubai and was confirmed with Covid-19 on day 6.

The case from Italy is a Thai housewife aged 64. She arrived last Saturday and tested positive on day 3.

Of the total 3,888 cases, 3,742 (96%) had recovered including 13 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 86 were in hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll remained unchanged at 60.

Globally, Covid-19 cases soared by 611,074 over the previous 24 hours to 56.55 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 10,969 to 1.35 million.

The United States had the most cases at 11.87 million, up 173,632, and the most deaths at 256,254, up 1,956.

