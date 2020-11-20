Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Four cases yield huge drugs haul
Thailand
General

Four cases yield huge drugs haul

Millions of meth pills in one bust alone

published : 20 Nov 2020 at 04:22

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Narcotics police display large hauls of drugs, including millions of speed, over 800kg of crystal meth and ketamine, seized in various raids. Varuth Hirunyatheb
Narcotics police display large hauls of drugs, including millions of speed, over 800kg of crystal meth and ketamine, seized in various raids. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Large hauls of illicit drugs, including millions of methamphetamine pills and more than 800kg of crystal meth, were seized in four separate cases, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau has revealed. Details on the seizures were announced at the bureau's headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday.

The first involved two men, identified as Anupan Piemfah, 19 and Monchai Pliennoi, 44, who were arrested at a petrol station in Sakon Nakhon's Muang district. Police were tipped off the suspects were delivering 704kg of cannabis collected from suppliers in the Northeast to customers in the Central Plains region and the South, assistant national police chief, Chinnapat Sarasin, said.

He said the cannabis was packed in 16 sacks found inside a Toyota sedan at the petrol station. The men were provisionally charged with possessing the drug.

In the second bust, police arrest four men -- Thanapat Tancharoen, 27, Komsan Pothisonothai, 28, Wuthipong Surarit, 41, and Niran Thongkallaya, 33 -- in connection with the seizure of 455kg of crystal meth and 50 ecstasy pills. Pol Lt Gen Chinnapat said the drugs were found in an apartment in Soi Pracha Songkroh 27 in Din Daeng district.

It's alleged the suspects, led by Mr Komsan, picked up the drugs from locations along the Mekong River in Tha Uthen and Sri Songkhram districts of Nakhon Phanom. The drugs were to be distributed to customers in the southern province of Pattani. Before being arrested, Mr Wuthipong tried to flee in a car and shot at police during the ensuing car chase. All suspects were charged with possessing illegal drugs with the intent to sell. Mr Wuthipong and Mr Komsan faced an additional charge of carrying firearms without permission.

In the third case, three men, Noohua Sae Mah, 33, Wathanyu Sae Song, 28, and Niboon Songsatwong, 22, all ethnic Hmong residents of Tak, were arrested for their roles in delivering 19 sacks containing 4.2 million meth pills.

Police picked up Mr Noohua near the Nong Daen public service offices in Kamphaeng Phet before the two other suspects were nabbed at a petrol station in tambon Nakhon Sawan Tok of Muang district in Nakhon Sawan.

In the fourth case, 370kg of crystal meth, 400,000 meth pills and 250kg of ketamine were seized at a sugar cane farm in tambon Bueng Samrong, in Nakhon Ratchasima's Kaeng Sanam Nang district. The drugs were brought from Nong Khai and left at the farm to be picked up by traffickers. No suspects were caught in this seizure.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

High season to push domestic trips to 70m

The flow of tourists the last two months of this year should drive the number of domestic trips to 70 million this year, while the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans more campaigns next year.

06:33
Business

BoT's forex management 'to propel economy'

The Bank of Thailand has continued to manage the baht's value through foreign exchange intervention, a short-term measure used to help propel the economic recovery momentum.

06:22
Thailand

Rally gunman

Police are hunting for a man wearing a pink raincoat who may have fired shots at people protesting outside parliament during the violent confrontations on Tuesday.

06:00