New Covid-19 cases from 3 countries

Arrivals board their bus to a quarantine facility at Suvarnabhumi airport during a recent rain storm. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Friday reported four new cases of novel coronavirus infection, women returning from the Czech Republic, Germany or Japan, raising the total to 3,892.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the two patients from Czech Republic returned last Saturday.

One of them was a masseuse aged 44 and the other a 40-year-old labourer. They were quarantined in Chon Buri province and tested positive for Covid-19 on day 4 after their arrival, but remained asymptomatic.

The returnee from from Germany was a 33-year-old cook, who also arrived last Saturday. She had a fever and loss of sense of smell and taste four weeks before her flight.

The woman was also quarantined in Chon Buri, tested positive on day 3 after her arrival, and was admitted to Bang Lamung Hospital in Chon Buri.

The case from Japan was a 24-year-old labourer who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday with a fever, and tested positive right away. She was admitted to Samut Prakan Hospital.

Of the total 3,892 cases, 3,745 (96%) had recovered including three discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 87 were in hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll remained at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 647,637 over the previous 24 hours to 57.23 million and the worldwide death toll was up 10,758 to 1.36 million.

The United States had the most cases at 12.07 million, up 192,186 and the most deaths at 258,333, up 2,065.