Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Car driver suvives train crash with minor injuries
Thailand
General

Car driver suvives train crash with minor injuries

published : 20 Nov 2020 at 12:38

writer: Online Reporters

Police and rescue workers at the crash scene - a railway crossing in tambon Takdaed of Muang district, Chumphon on Thursday night. (Photo: Chumphon Karnkusol-Saichon Banna rescue foundation Facebook page)
Police and rescue workers at the crash scene - a railway crossing in tambon Takdaed of Muang district, Chumphon on Thursday night. (Photo: Chumphon Karnkusol-Saichon Banna rescue foundation Facebook page)

CHUMPHON: A 36-year-old motorist escaped with minor injuries when his car was struck by a passenger train at an unguarded crossing in Muang district on Thursday night.

The collision occurred on the crossing at Nong Muk village in tambon Tak Daed about 10.30pm, police said.

Police and rescue workers who rushed to the scene reported finding a severely damaged black Nissan sedan with Krabi licence plates lying alongside the tracks near the railway crossing. 

The driver, Kamol Srikhong, of Yantakhao district in Trang, had already been rushed to hospital. He suffered only a broken collarbone and bruising, according to media reports. 

Police said the injured man was an amulet trader. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Car driver suvives train crash with minor injuries

CHUMPHON: A 36-year-old motorist escaped with minor injuries when his car was struck by a passenger train at an unguarded crossing in Muang district on Thursday night.

12:38
Thailand

+4 Covid

Coronavirus infections found in women returning from the Czech Republic, Germany and Japan, raising the total to 3,892.

12:03
World

India's coronavirus cases pass 9m, hospitals, graveyards overflow

NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus cases passed nine million on Friday, as the world's second-worst-hit country saw hospitals in the capital New Delhi under pressure and graveyards filling up.

11:45