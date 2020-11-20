Car driver suvives train crash with minor injuries

Police and rescue workers at the crash scene - a railway crossing in tambon Takdaed of Muang district, Chumphon on Thursday night. (Photo: Chumphon Karnkusol-Saichon Banna rescue foundation Facebook page)

CHUMPHON: A 36-year-old motorist escaped with minor injuries when his car was struck by a passenger train at an unguarded crossing in Muang district on Thursday night.

The collision occurred on the crossing at Nong Muk village in tambon Tak Daed about 10.30pm, police said.

Police and rescue workers who rushed to the scene reported finding a severely damaged black Nissan sedan with Krabi licence plates lying alongside the tracks near the railway crossing.

The driver, Kamol Srikhong, of Yantakhao district in Trang, had already been rushed to hospital. He suffered only a broken collarbone and bruising, according to media reports.

Police said the injured man was an amulet trader.