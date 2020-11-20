Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
5 die as pickup loses control on Doi Inthanon
Thailand
General

5 die as pickup loses control on Doi Inthanon

Highways Department vehicle unable to navigate sharp downhill curve

published : 20 Nov 2020 at 20:00

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

A Highways Department pickup truck lies overturned after losing control on the road down from Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo by Panutmet Tanraksa)
A Highways Department pickup truck lies overturned after losing control on the road down from Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo by Panutmet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Five people died after their pickup truck overturned while it was taking a sharp curve on the road down from Doi Inthanon on Friday.

Witthaya Chainan, chief of the Chom Thong highway office, said the Highways Department vehicle lost control while it was descending from the top of the country’s highest mountain and entering the curve.

All of the passengers in the cabin and those riding on the bed were thrown out to the road and five of them died, the official said.

It was not known how many people in all were in the vehicle and whether they were officials or tourists visiting the mountain during the long weekend.

The vehicle bore Bangkok registration plates.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

5 die as pickup loses control on Doi Inthanon

CHIANG MAI: Five people died after their pickup truck overturned while it was taking a sharp curve on the road down from Doi Inthanon on Friday.

20:00
Thailand

Two high schoolers face protest charges

Police have summoned two teenaged leaders of the “Bad Student” group to answer charges of violating an emergency decree by taking part in an anti-government rally on Oct 15.

19:07
Business

Child spirit casts magic spell on southern tourism

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Visitors to this southern province could spend as much as 800 million baht during the long weekend as they flock to pay their respects to the most popular child spirit in the country.

17:58