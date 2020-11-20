5 die as pickup loses control on Doi Inthanon

A Highways Department pickup truck lies overturned after losing control on the road down from Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo by Panutmet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Five people died after their pickup truck overturned while it was taking a sharp curve on the road down from Doi Inthanon on Friday.

Witthaya Chainan, chief of the Chom Thong highway office, said the Highways Department vehicle lost control while it was descending from the top of the country’s highest mountain and entering the curve.

All of the passengers in the cabin and those riding on the bed were thrown out to the road and five of them died, the official said.

It was not known how many people in all were in the vehicle and whether they were officials or tourists visiting the mountain during the long weekend.

The vehicle bore Bangkok registration plates.