Lazada denies being behind data leak

Buddhipongse: Says data from 2018

Online retail operator, Lazada, insisted on Friday it was not responsible for leaking any online shoppers' data following a report claiming that about 13 million records from Lazada Thailand were being offered for sale on an underground trading forum.

The company said it had conducted an initial investigation and found the records being offered came from various e-commerce operators.

Lazada was responding to a Facebook post about the sale of data in which the seller claimed to work for the company's Thai office.

The "Sorn Hack Web Baeb Maew Maew" Facebook page reported that the data available to buyers on the dark web included customers' names, phone numbers and email addresses.

The seller claimed the information came from Lazada.co.th and he had 13 million records.

Lazada said it had not leaked the data, was actually among the victims damaged by the incident and was investigating.

The company also said it had strictly complied with data protection rules and always placed emphasis on data privacy.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said initial inquiries showed that the data put up for sale included personal information plus details of transactions such as dates, amounts of money and channels used in the transactions.

Mr Buddhipongse confirmed the information was from 2018 and that the channels included Lazada, Facebook, the Line chat application and Shopee.

He said he had invited representatives from e-commerce operators and cyber-security specialists from various agencies to meet next week to discuss how to tighten data protection.