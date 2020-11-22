Tak refugee tests positive

Officials inspect the Ban Um Piam refugee camp in tambon Khiri Rat of Phop Phra district, Tak, on Saturday. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

Local authorities on Saturday put a refugee camp in Tak's Phop Phra district under lockdown after a Myanmar national there tested positive for Covid-19.

Phuwadon Kaoklueng, deputy chief of Phop Phra district said the measures are being implemented after a 48-year-old refugee named Soga Ne, 48, who had sneaked into Myanmar and back into the camp via a natural border, exhibited signs of infection including a fever and was tested at the camp's medical unit.

There are 10 people believed to have been in close contact with Ne and they are being isolated and tested.

All refugees in the camp have now been prohibited from going outside and no one is allowed in for the time being, he said.

Meanwhile, 10 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday among quarantined arrivals from eight countries, raising the total to 3,902 with no new deaths.

The new cases were from Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Belgium, India, the Netherlands and the United States, according to a briefing by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the 3,902 infected people, 3,756 (96.3%) have recovered, including 11 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 86 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 60, said the CCSA spokesman.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 659,511 over the previous 24 hours to 57.9 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 11,086 to 1.37 million.

The US had the most cases at 12.3 million, up 201,083, followed by India with 9.05 million, up 46,288. Thailand ranked 151st.