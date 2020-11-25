Section
Covid arrivals from 4 countries
Thailand
General

published : 25 Nov 2020 at 12:02

writer: Online Reporters

Visitors take photos of classical khon masks at an exhibition at the Queen's Gallery on Ratchadamnoen Klang Road in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Nov 23. The exhibition continues until Dec 22. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Four new cases of novel coronavirus infection, quarantined arrivals from four countries, were reported on Wednesday, raising the total to 3,926.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases were from India, Mozambique, the Philippines and Russia.

The case from India was a 46-year-old Indian labourer who arrived on Nov 7 on the same flight as five previously confirmed cases. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov 19, but was asymptomatic.

The case from Mozambique was a 41-year-old Thai labourer. He arrived on Nov 14 and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Nov 23, he tested positive, but showed no symptoms.

The third case was a 32-year-old  Thai employee of a private firm who arrived from the Philippines on Nov 19. Her coronavirus infection was detected on Nov 22. She was also  asymptomatic.

The fourth case was a 55-year-old Thai labourer. She arrived from Russia on Nov 23 and tested positive that day. She had a fever and a sore throat and was being treated at a hospital in Samut Prakan.

Of the 3,926 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 3,780 (96%) have recovered, including eight  discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 86 people remain in hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll remained at 60. 

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 542,897 over the previous 24 hours to 60.09 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 11,710 to 1.41 million.

The US had the most cases at 12.95 million, up 175,047 followed by India with 9.22m up 44,276. Thailand ranked 151st.


