Covid vaccine contract signing Friday
Thailand
General

published : 25 Nov 2020 at 13:14

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

The National Vaccine Institute will sign a 6-billion-dollar forward contract for Covid-19 vaccine with British-Swedish producer AstraZeneca on Friday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the ceremony, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Wednesday.

The cabinet on Nov 17 approved the vaccine's acquisition. 

The contract is subject to the condition that Thailand might or might not receive the vaccine, depending on research results and other factors, Ms Traisuree said.

"The contract signing will provide Thai people with a better opportunity than other countries to have a vaccine. The vaccine's acceptance is expected in mid-2021."

The contract would cover vaccine production in Thailand at the Siam Bioscience Group's plant. It includes the transfer of production technology, Ms Traisuree said.

Under the contract, Thailand will order 26 million doses of vaccine, enough for 13 million people.

