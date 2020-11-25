Bus parcel held millions of Indian rupees

Officials examine bundles of Indian banknotes, 16 million rupee in total, at the Mae Sot customs office in Tak. The money was found in a box being shippped aboard a bus leaving Mae Sot for Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Authorities seized a box containing 16 million Indian rupees found in the luggage compartment of a bus departing from Mae Sot district to Chiang Rai province on Wednesday.

The money was discovered during a search of a "green bus" by customs officials, Mae Sot police and soldiers from the 4th Infantry Regiment.

The bus was about to depart from Mae Sot district in Tak, for Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

In addition to passengers' luggage, there were many boxes for delivery.

One box was picked at random for a check, police said. When opened, it was found to contain bundles of Indian banknotes, 16 million rupees in total (about 6.12 million baht).

The name of the sender on the box was Mr Min Min Aye and the recipient was Mrs Gwan.

The money was seized for an investigation, since the method of transfer violated Section 167 of the Customs Act.

The driver of the bus said the box was accepted for delivery by employees of the bus operator. They recorded only the name and telephone number of the sender, but did not ask for a copy of the sender's citizenship card or other identification.

Officials supected the name of the sender was false.

The northern branch of the Office of Narcotics Control Board was contacted to investigate whether the money was linked to illegal cross-border trade or some other dark activity in the Golden Triangle.