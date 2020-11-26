16 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine

Disease control officials meet passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport and heading to quarantne. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Sixteen new cases of the novel coronavirus infection were reported on Thursday, quarantined arrivals from seven countries, raising total to 3,942.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases were from Kuwait, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Nine cases are returnees aged 33-51 arriving from Kuwait via Qatar and Singapore last Friday. Eight are women.

The nine tested positive 3-4 days after arrival. Six of them were asymptomatic and the rest had fevers, headaches, sore throats and excessive phlegm, a cough and weariness. They were quarantined and treated in Chon Buri province.

Two cases are from Kuwait. One is a Kuwaiti teacher aged 23. She arrived via UAE on Nov 16 and tested positive on day 7 after arrival. She had been previously confirmed with Covid-19 on Sept 21.

The other is a Thai man, a 44-year-old farmer, who arrived on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases via Qatar on Nov 17. He tested positive on day 3.

The five other cases are from Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE and the US. Only the man coming from Switzerland showed symptoms of the disease. Most are being quarantined and treated in Chon Buri.

The case from Qatar is a Thai man, 48, a labourer who returned on Nov 17 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases and tested positive on day 3.

The case from Sweden is a Thai woman, a labourer, 31, who returned via Germany on Nov 19 and tested positive on day 4.

The case from Switzerland is a Thai housewife, 62, who arrived on Wednesday. Her symptoms included excessive phlegm and a headache. She tested positive right away.

The case from the UAE is a Thai welder, 43. He arrived on Tuesday and tested positive on day 11.

The case from the US is a Thai girl, an 11-year-old student who returned via Hong Kong on Nov 12 and tested positive on day 12.

Of the total 3,942 cases, 3,788 (96%) have recovered including, eight discharged over the past 24 hours, and 94 were at hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll stood unchanged at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 609,204 in the past 24 hours to 60.71 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 12,007 to 1.43 million. The US had the most cases at 13.14 million, up 180,903, and the most deaths at 268,219, up 2,302.