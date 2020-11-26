Govt asked to reconsider plan to scrap community title deeds

About 300 activists and land rights network members gather in front of the Phuket provincial hall to ask the government review a plan to scrap community land title deeds. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A large group residents have asked the government to rethink its plan to stop issuing community land title deeds, saying they need secure title to land.

The request was made in a petition to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon by about 300 people, led by members of the People’s Movement for a Just Society (P-Move), a grassroots group campaigning for land rights for the rural poor.

The petition asks the government committee on policy and land resource management, which is chaired by Gen Prawit, to review a proposal to stop giving community land title deeds that is due to go before its next meeting on Nov 30.

The petition asks that the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, and the Prime Minister’s Office withdraw the proposal and regulations from the meeting agenda.

The petitioners want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as chairman of the National Land Policy Committee, to use his authority under Section 10 of the National Land Policy Committee Act and go ahead with the issuing of title deeds to 486 communities across the country.

They want the government to implement measures ensuring all 486 communities could develop basic infrastructure and get access to state development schemes.

Phuket deputy governor Piyapong Chuwong received the petition and promised to forward it to the government within 5 days.

The petitioners were satisfied with the assurance and dispersed.