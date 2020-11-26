B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Heavy machinery is deployed at a construction site in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, for work on the high-speed train project's first phase in 2018. (File photo)

The State Railway of Thailand on Thursday signed five more contracts, worth about 40 billion baht, for work on the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Chayatham Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, presided over the signing of the five contracts for the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train development under the Thai-Chinese cooperation at the Transport Ministry. They were part of the first stage of the project from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The five contracts on construction work, covering a distance of 101.15km with the cost of 40.27 billion baht, will take 1,080 days to complete.

The first, worth 4.2 billion baht, is for tunnel construction between Muak Lek-Lam Takhong covering a distance of 12.23km. Navarat Pattanakarn Plc was awarded the contract.

The second is for construction work between Bandaima-Lam Takhong, covering a distance of 26.1km and costing 9.8 billion baht. Thai Engineer and Industry Co was the contractor.

The third, worth 7.79 billion baht, is for construction work between Lam Takhong and Sikhiu; and Kudjik and Khok Kruad, with a combined distance of 37.45km. The contract was awarded to Italian-Thai Development Plc.

The fourth, worth 7.7 billion baht, is for construction between Khok Kruad and Nakhon Ratchasima, with a distance of 12.38km. SPTK Joint Venture Co won the the contract.

The fifth, worth 8.5 billion baht, is for construction between Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi covering a distance of 12.99km. Civil Engineering Plc was the contractor.

The project’s first phase, a 252.5km track from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, is part of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed railway project, which covers a distance of 608km.

There are a total of 14 contracts involved in the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima rail route, worth 179-billion-baht. The route is due to open in 2025.